Rallies held in Palm Beach County to support, oppose President Donald Trump

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday is Presidents Day and demonstrations are being held in Palm Beach County to both support and oppose the policies of President Donald Trump.

One rally to support the president is being held from noon to 3 p.m. along Summit Boulevard outside Trump International Golf Club.

WATCH BELOW: Trump supporters hold rally on Presidents Day

Trump supporters hold rally in Palm Beach County on Presidents Day

Those in opposition to the president are holding a demonstration from noon to 4 p.m. in downtown West Palm Beach. According to a flyer promoting the event, the group was planning to march between City Hall and the courthouse and protest outside the courthouse.

The people attending the rally against Trump and were spotted holding signs that said "Fight Fascism," "No Kings on Presidents Day" and "Stop the Coup!"

WATCH BELOW: Trump protesters hold rally in West Palm Beach

Trump protesters hold rally in West Palm Beach

Stay with WPTV.com WPTV News for updates as we cover both of these events today.

