Palm Beach County sheriff, Secret Service to discuss Trump and Netanyahu meeting

PALM BEACH, Fla. — With all eyes on a high-profile meeting between former President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Secret Service are working on security plans.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and a representative from the Secret Service are scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss Netanyahu's visit to Palm Beach County to meet with Trump.

Evan Vucci/AP President Donald Trump talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a ceremony to lay a wreath at Yad Vashem to honor the victims of the holocaust, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Jerusalem. From left, first lady Melania Trump, Trump, Netanyahu, and Sara Netanyahu. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Specific details of the meeting have not been released yet, including what time Netanyahu will travel to South Florida on Friday.

Ahead of Friday's meeting with Trump, Netanyahu is set to make a long-awaited trip to the White House on Thursday to meet with President Joe Biden and likely Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at an important moment for all three politicians.

Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday and thanked the United States for its support in Israel's war against Hamas, while also delivering harsh words for anti-Israel protesters.