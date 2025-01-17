Judge Cannon seems poised to keep special counsel report on Trump classified documents probe from Congress

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Judge Aileen Cannon suggested Friday she was not inclined to allow the Justice Department to share special counsel Jack Smith's report on the classified documents case with Congress — at least for now.

"At the end of the day, what's the urgency of doing this right now?" Cannon asked Justice Department attorney Elizabeth Shapiro at a hearing in her Fort Pierce courtroom.

Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this week released the part of Smith's report focusing on January 6 and Trump's attempt to overturn the election. The Justice Department is seeking to show the classified documents report to a handful of members of Congress, but not yet make it public.

Smith has resigned from the department, and Garland will lose all control over what happens to the report — and the classified documents case writ large — once Trump is inaugurated Monday at noon.

