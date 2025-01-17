Watch Now
Judge Cannon seems poised to keep special counsel report on Trump classified documents probe from Congress

'At the end of the day, what's the urgency of doing this right now?' Cannon asks Justice Department
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Judge Aileen Cannon suggested Friday she was not inclined to allow the Justice Department to share special counsel Jack Smith's report on the classified documents case with Congress — at least for now.

"At the end of the day, what's the urgency of doing this right now?" Cannon asked Justice Department attorney Elizabeth Shapiro at a hearing in her Fort Pierce courtroom.

Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this week released the part of Smith's report focusing on January 6 and Trump's attempt to overturn the election. The Justice Department is seeking to show the classified documents report to a handful of members of Congress, but not yet make it public.

Smith has resigned from the department, and Garland will lose all control over what happens to the report — and the classified documents case writ large — once Trump is inaugurated Monday at noon.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

