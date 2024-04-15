Here is the status of all four of Donald Trump's criminal cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump's hush money case, involving adult film star Stormy Daniels, is now underway.

"It's an election interference crime that's linked to hush money but it's basically a crime that says that Trump tried to influence, illegally, the election of 2016," Alain Sanders, political science professor of emeritus at Saint Peter's University, said.

That trial is one of four criminal cases against the former president, including the case in Florida where Trump and two co-defendants are accused of mishandling of classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club after he left the White House.

"Right now, this is the only case moving forward. All of his other cases are on hold for one reason or another," Sanders said. "It's still possible that the trial in Washington by Jack Smith related to the Jan. 6 events may still have a chance to go forward before the election, but we're awaiting an immunity ruling from the Supreme Court on that. Of course the Supreme Court has arguments scheduling on that for later this month."

Those arguments are scheduled for April 25.

The Florida classified documents case is technically scheduled to start in late May at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce. However, attorneys on both sides have asked Judge Aileen Cannon for a later date and weeks later, she still has not made a decision.

"She's been very slow, very slow in getting motions decided that are still pending. So, she's taking her time," Sanders said. "I don't think May is a possibility. It's certainly possible in the Fall that the trial might get underway. I don't think May is likely at this point."

In the case in Georgia, where Trump is accused of trying to overturn election results there, no trial date has been set.