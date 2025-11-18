Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia calls Trump library lawsuit 'blatant political attack'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's battle over the planned Donald J. Trump Presidential Library in downtown Miami is escalating.

The state's CFO, Blaise Ingoglia, has now filed an amicus brief supporting Miami Dade College in its fight to overturn a temporary injunction blocking the land transfer.

In a statement, Ingoglia called the lawsuit "a blatant political attack … and a weaponization of Florida's court system," adding that, "We will not allow political activists to use the system as an attempt to prevent students, Floridians and international visitors from learning about the historic accomplishments of our great president."

Trump Presidential Library planned for downtown Miami, sparking backlash

The state approved the project Sept. 30, when Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet unanimously voted to convey nearly three acres of Miami-Dade College land for what supporters said would be a "bold landmark" next to the Freedom Tower.

During that meeting, DeSantis said it was "a unique opportunity for the state," while Attorney General James Uthmeier said Trump "has a great story to tell."

The president's son, Eric Trump, heads the library's foundation and called it one of "the most beautiful buildings ever built."

However, critics blasted the land transfer as rushed and lacking transparency.

State Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, said no public land should be conveyed "without getting public input."

Miami historian Marvin Dunn argued the deal was done "in the dark" and warned it could include a Trump-branded hotel.

Dunn sued to block the deal, calling it "a giveaway."

"They're taking land that belongs to our children's future and giving it to Donald Trump for a library and hotel," Dunn said.

Ingoglia has pushed back hard on claims of favoritism.

"People just don't like that President Trump is standing up fiercely for the American people. … That's political," Ingoglia said in September.

In Tuesday's filing, Ingoglia argues the injunction breaks from Florida Sunshine Law precedent and is already causing "monetary harm" to the state by forcing Miami Dade College to keep carrying costs for the $65 million property. The CFO says the order should be overturned.

Opponents vow to keep fighting, saying the public deserves full transparency on the project’s scope, including whether a Trump hotel is part of the plan. A legal showdown now appears inevitable as the case moves forward in the Third District Court of Appeal.