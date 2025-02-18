Florida bill would override local ordinances that might hinder Trump presidential library construction

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are advancing a bill that could clear the way for a Donald Trump presidential library.

Senate Bill 118 cleared its first committee (Community Affairs) on Tuesday by a 7-0 vote.

If it is signed into law, it overrides local ordinances that might hinder the construction of a Trump library.

State Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Lake Mary, the bill's sponsor in the Florida Senate, said he knows there's interest in building a Trump library in the state and it could potentially be located in the Palm Beach County area.

Local officials have butted heads with the president on previous construction projects.

"Is there any concern about just steamrolling local power?" Scripps News Florida Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders asked Brodeur.

"The Supremacy Clause of the United States would have an implied preemption anyway," Brodeur replied. "This just makes it express that we really don't want him to have any impediments, such as tree height or sign heights, or you name it, that local governments may have because of a history of maybe some friction."

If Trump decides to build a presidential library in Florida, it would be the state's first.