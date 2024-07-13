PHOTOS: Donald Trump injured in apparent assassination attempt at rally
Donald Trump appeared to be the target of an assassination attempt as he spoke during a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024.Photo by: (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024.Photo by: (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally.Photo by: Evan Vucci/AP Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.Photo by: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) People take cover as U.S. Secret Service agents surround Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.Photo by: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)