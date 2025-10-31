Treasure Coast's most haunted spots reveal ghostly encounters this Halloween

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The treasure Coast is filled with beautiful beaches, nature, and some say even ghosts.

It's Halloween, so I went digging to find what some believe are the most haunted places in our area.

WATCH BELOW: 'A book fell from the top shelf and nobody was here. It just randomly fell off,' Corinne Murphy tells WPTV

Martin County's spookiest historic sites share ghost stories

My first stop was the Elliott Museum in Martin County.

"I have some stories that are told and retold over the years going back quite some time," said Rob Steele.

Steele is the president and CEO of the Historical Society of Martin County, and tells me he was told the gift shop has seen activity.

"There were baseballs for sale on the shelf and in the middle of the night, one rolled off the shelf, made sparks when it hit the carpet, and then proceeded to roll out of the gift shop," Steele said.

Corinne Murphy works in the gift shop.

"A book fell from the top shelf and nobody was here. It just randomly fell off," she said.

"Did it freak you out?" I asked.

"Sure did," she said. "Not only me, but the staff in the front. "

Steele said he even had an encounter while working on a ladder on the second floor.

"Suddenly, I saw a white orb come and go up to the corner where the water was coming in, swooped this way, then came back and went over my shoulder, and I felt a chill as it went by," Steele said.

That was enough for me, so I left and went down MacArthur Boulevard to the House of Refuge.

"I personally haven't had any experiences, but since 1876, I can imagine there are a lot of stories, and perhaps some of those stories are still with us today," Katherine Larson said.

The House of Refuge is the oldest house in Martin County and Larson, keeper of the house, tells me some of its history might still be lingering.

"I have heard upstairs in the very in the in the apex of the roof here, um, there have been stories of dark shadows and a very angry spirit," she said.

The Treasure Coast has a lot of history, but ghosts, that's up for you to believe.