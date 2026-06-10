MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Treasure Coast Square Mall has been a community fixture for decades, but chatter about its future has resurfaced, leaving shoppers and business owners asking how potential changes could impact them.

In 2023, Martin County commissioned a study exploring redevelopment options, including apartments, an amphitheater, and green space in an outdoor concept. The county says it was only a planning exercise.

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Treasure Coast Square Mall redevelopment study sparks mixed reactions from shoppers, business owners

Shoppers have mixed feelings about the mall overall.

"It's always been a fun place to go to," Liz Permar said.

"It's not our favorite place to go hang out, but it's not a bad spot," Kimberly Grucza said.

Still, both said they welcome updates.

"I think a facelift is good," Permar said.

"I like the idea of an update," Grucza said.

Business owners inside the mall are paying close attention to the redevelopment conversation.

"I hope if it goes through you know they do more open concept stores [...] where we’re still able to have our business," Jessica Henry, owner of Plantitude and Flame, said.

Ron Gustafson, owner of MVP Sport Cards, says his store has performed well at its current location.

"The model of the mall store has worked for us. The store has been tremendously successful," Gustafson said.

However, Gustafson says he has had issues with water leaking into his store and believes an overhaul is necessary.

"I think it's in neglect. I think with some effort and the right management I think this could turn around," Gustafson said.

Not all residents, however, are on board with redevelopment ideas in the study, particularly the prospect of adding apartments.

"It'd be nice to have a nicer mall to go to. I don't like the idea of apartments just because we already have so many," Grucza said.

We reached out to Treasure Coast Square directly. They told us in a statement:

The conceptual study was commissioned some time ago by Martin County and was never presented to the County Board of Commissioners or Simon. Simon had no involvement in developing or approving this study.



Treasure Coast Square is thriving and is more than 97% leased. Simon continues to invest in the property and remains fully committed to supporting our retailers, shoppers, and the community. While there are always additions of new tenants and concepts to the property, there is no large-scale redevelopment planned.

Martin County Administrator Don Donaldson echoed that sentiment in a similar statement:

Treasure Coast Square is an important economic driver for Martin County, serving our community with jobs, retail, and essential services. The County’s 2023 study was a long-term planning exercise intended to explore a range of potential scenarios, not a proposed or approved redevelopment plan.

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﻿We value our strong collaboration with Simon and appreciate their ongoing investment in Treasure Coast Square. The center continues to perform well, and we remain supportive of its continued success.



﻿Any future discussions regarding the site would involve extensive collaboration with Simon, community stakeholders, and local leaders.

For now, what started as a planning study remains just that; whether that will change is up in the air.

WPTV

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