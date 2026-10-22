Treasure Coast group marks 50 years of friendship, service to community

TREASURE COAST, Fla. — The Treasure Coast (FL) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is celebrating 50 years of friendship and service in 2026, marking five decades of volunteerism, education, advocacy and philanthropy across the region.

Chartered October 30, 1976, by 22 women, the chapter serves Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties. Its approved chapter background reports more than 125,000 volunteer service hours over its history. The chapter works with schools, health providers, civic organizations and nonprofits to address local needs.

The chapter organizes its work through five national program facets: Services to Youth, The Arts, National Trends and Services, International Trends and Services, and Health and Human Services.

A signature health initiative

Launched in 2011, Linking Together Against Syndrome X addresses metabolic syndrome and risk factors associated with diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Activities have included free community health symposiums, Women’s Red Dress heart-health education, screenings, nutrition and oral-health education, healthy-lifestyle coaching, and Walk for Healthy Living.

The chapter’s approved background reports more than 1,450 people served through its health symposium over more than 13 years.

Florida Community Health Centers, Inc. is a documented partner. According to the chapter’s 2023-2024 program report, it provided blood glucose and blood pressure screenings, waist-circumference assessments, and COVID-19 testing and education. Other community partners have contributed venues, clinicians, outreach and health education.

The 2023-2024 report describes more than 3,000 people educated through the wider Syndrome X initiative over its history and reports broader educational outreach of more than 50,000 people, including public-health campaigns in collaboration with Florida Community Health Centers, Inc. In that report, 90% of surveyed respondents rated educational delivery excellent.

Supporting youth and students

The chapter supports student learning and career exploration through scientist-led STEAM education and interactive STEAM Day exhibits at the Indian River State College Planetarium.

Its scholarship program supports graduating seniors in Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties, considering academic achievement, financial need and leadership. Typical annual awards are approximately $1,000 per recipient per county, and the chapter has also supported renewable four-year scholarships for students attending historically Black colleges and universities. Based on records recently confirmed by chapter leadership, the chapter has awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships since chartering.

Civic engagement and trafficking prevention

The chapter conducts nonpartisan voter education, Link Up the Vote activities, Get Out the Vote outreach, public-policy forums and legislative advocacy. Its approved background reports a collaborative voter-mobilization reach exceeding 40,000.

Working with law enforcement and advocacy organizations, the chapter also offers human-trafficking prevention education for families and young people, including Women and Girls Human Trafficking Awareness Teas and Boys and Sneaker Balls.

The Arts and international understanding

The Arts facet contributes to cultural enrichment and arts-related educational experiences, including integration with chapter youth and wellness activities. International Trends and Services advances cross-cultural understanding and community partnerships.

Celebrating the milestone

Community partners across the Treasure Coast have provided educational spaces, professional expertise, outreach, screening services and other support.

The chapter’s 50th-anniversary Emerald Legacy Luncheon is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Ballantrae Golf & Yacht Club in Port St. Lucie, recognizing community partners and five decades of friendship and service.

Oct. 30, marks Golden Jubilee Day, the 50th anniversary of the chapter’s charter.