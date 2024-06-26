Woman killed, baby hospitalized after crash in unincorporated St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed, and a baby hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on South Brocksmith Road less than a mile north of State Road 70.

The report said a 54-year-old woman and a 7-month-old boy were traveling down Brocksmith Road in a 2013 Ford Edge when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the northbound grass shoulder before it collided with the southbound guardrail.

The driver then overcorrected back into the grass shoulder colliding with a mailbox and overturning.

The vehicle crashed into a wooden fence before coming to a final stop on its roof.

The woman and baby were transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital. The driver was later pronounced dead.

The condition of the 7-month-old is currently unknown.