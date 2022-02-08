Watch
Wisconsin man dies in single-car crash in St. Lucie County

The pick-up truck rolled over, ejecting the man
Posted at 1:53 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 13:58:35-05

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a Wisconsin man died during a roller crash in St. Lucie County early Tuesday morning.

The fatal accident happened at around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Fort Pierce Boulevard, just north of Indrio Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man lost control of his pick-up truck, causing it to rollover, before being ejected from the vehicle.

The 23-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

