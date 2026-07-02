WATCH: Marine deputies rescue 2 after boat sinks in Intracoastal Waterway

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Two boaters are safe after their vessel sank in the Intracoastal Waterway on Tuesday, thanks to a quick response from marine deputies and the life-saving decision to wear life jackets.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit responded to reports of a small motorized boat taking on water and becoming submerged on July 1. Body-worn camera footage captured the rescue as it unfolded.

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SLC INTRACOASTAL RESCUE CLIPPED

Both occupants ended up in the water when their boat went down, but deputies say they were wearing life jackets that kept them afloat while help arrived.

Marine Unit deputies quickly located the pair in the water and safely brought them aboard their patrol vessel. The boaters were then transported back to the boat ramp without any injuries reported.

"This incident serves as an important reminder that wearing a life jacket can save your life," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "We're grateful this call ended safely and proud of the swift response by our Marine Unit deputies who are always ready to answer the call."