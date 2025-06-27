Utility assistance program open to eligible seniors in St. Lucie County

Seniors in St. Lucie County who meet certain criteria will be able to apply for utility assistance starting June 30.
The St. Lucie County Human Services Division is opening up a utility assistance program for those 67 or older, on a fixed income.
St. Lucie County notes that this program is supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and is part of an award totaling $429,031.
To be considered, applicants should meet the following requirements:
- Must be a St. Lucie County resident
- All household members must be 67 and older
- Sole income must be SS/SSI/SSDI/retirement
- Must not have any employment income
- Utility bill must be in the applicant’s name
- Applicants must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level
Applicants can call the St. Lucie County Community Services Department at 772-462-1777 (press 0) or email comm_info@stlucieco.org to apply.