Utility assistance program open to eligible seniors in St. Lucie County

Seniors in St. Lucie County who meet certain criteria will be able to apply for utility assistance starting June 30.

The St. Lucie County Human Services Division is opening up a utility assistance program for those 67 or older, on a fixed income.

St. Lucie County notes that this program is supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and is part of an award totaling $429,031.

To be considered, applicants should meet the following requirements:



Must be a St. Lucie County resident

All household members must be 67 and older

Sole income must be SS/SSI/SSDI/retirement

Must not have any employment income

Utility bill must be in the applicant’s name

Applicants must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level

Applicants can call the St. Lucie County Community Services Department at 772-462-1777 (press 0) or email comm_info@stlucieco.org to apply.