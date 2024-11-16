Watch Now
Tyler Hadley, Port St. Lucie man accused of killing parents, gives first interview on Court TV

Hadley gives new details, including the reason he killed his parents
The documentary offers new details on the case that gripped our community.
Tyler Hadley, the Port St. Lucie teenager who killed his parents with a hammer in 2011, is talking with Court TV in his first interview airing on Sunday night.

The case gained national attention after he killed his parents then hosted a party, where friends said they found his parent’s bodies. Hadley gives new details including the reason he killed his parents.

“I felt my face contracting this way in a maniacal rage,” Hadley said to Court TV. “I can’t even contort my muscles like that. I can’t even attempt it. I can’t even sit here and try to do that. But, I felt my mouth move that way."

He said he thinks he killed his parents to stop all his pain, but he wasn’t sure the exact reason 13 years after the crime. He also said he remembered his mom asking “why” when he hit her with a hammer more than 30 times then confronted his Dad, but he hasn’t had any violent tendencies since the crime.

“It was just that one thought that, man, just kept on going,” Hadley said. “If I didn’t have that thought I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you.”

He said he hated himself for killing his parents, saying “it’s difficult” living with the consequences of his past actions.

The full interview airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. on Court TV.

