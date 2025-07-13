Truck pulled from canal in St. Lucie County, search continues for possible victims

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO) responded to a report of a truck submerged in the canal at N. Header Canal and Orange Avenue.

At around 6:00 a.m., they received a call from a driver about a damaged guardrail. Upon investigation, they have determined that the vehicle crashed through the guardrail and landed in the water, nearly fully submerged.

The vehicle was out of reach for Fire Rescue and towing crews to access. SLCSO's Dive Team arrived at the scene to assist in the recovery efforts.

The truck was safely removed from the canal and found to be unoccupied. The dive team is continuing to search the nearby waters to ensure there is nobody in there.

Authorities are going to the home where the car is registered.

SLCSO says this is an ongoing investigation and asks to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.