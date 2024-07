ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old student was arrested Wednesday morning for bringing a loaded handgun on the campus of Fort Pierce Central High School, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said.

The teen attended Lincoln Park Academy, Sheriff Keith Pearson said in a reel posted on Facebook.

The student was attending summer school at the time of his arrest.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for updates.