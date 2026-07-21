'Stark reminder': St. Lucie County sheriff issues statement after dirt bike crash claims 9-year-old's life

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 9-year-old was killed, and a 12-year-old was injured Monday afternoon after a dirt bike collided with a FedEx truck on Midway Road in St. Lucie County.

The injured child has since been released from the hospital, according to his family's attorney.

Steven Baker, the attorney for the family of the injured 12-year-old, returned to the scene of the crash on Midway Road, where markings still lined the sidewalk.

"This time when the accident happened, you know, his friend was alive. Things were very, very different," Baker said.

Investigators say the two children were riding a dirt bike when they collided with a FedEx truck. The 9-year-old was killed. The 12-year-old was hurt and is now at home recovering.

Baker described the injuries the 12-year-old sustained.

"He has a few broken bones and a tooth that's fractured," Baker said.

Baker says the child is progressing physically but is also recovering mentally from the trauma of the crash.

"This is such a shocking point in his life that right now is the kind where he just needs his mom, needs his dad," Baker said. "He'll never be able to forget this."

Neighbor Megan Sharma says seeing bikes on Midway Road is not unusual.

"We see kids going up and down the sidewalk all the time, both sides, our side and the opposite side," Sharma said.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says since 2020, there have been 110 bike crashes in St. Lucie County, 15 of them involving children. On Midway Road specifically, there have been six reported crashes, two of which have involved children.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro released the following statement on the crash:

"I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking tragedy. The loss of a nine-year-old child is unimaginable, and my heart goes out to the family and everyone grieving this devastating loss. My thoughts are also with the 12-year-old child who was injured in the crash, and I wish them strength and a full recovery.



This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with operating off-road vehicles on public roadways. If a vehicle is designed for off-road use, it should only be operated where it can be used safely and legally.



The members of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office remain committed to improving roadway safety through public education, targeted enforcement, and strong partnerships with our community. Keeping our roadways safe is a shared responsibility, and together we can help reduce the risk of similar tragedies in the future".

FedEx released the following statement:

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life in this tragic accident. Safety is our highest priority, and we are cooperating fully with local authorities in their investigation. We ask that any further questions be directed to them."

WPTV

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