1 child killed, another injured in bicycle and FedEx truck crash in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A child is dead and another is hospitalized after a bicycle collided with a FedEx truck Monday afternoon in Fort Pierce, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:07 p.m. in the 600 block of East Midway Road, FHP says.

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One child killed, another injured in bicycle and FedEx truck crash in Fort Pierce

Two juveniles riding a bicycle collided with a FedEx truck; one child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second child was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officials have not released the identities or ages of the children. No additional details about what led up to the collision have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

