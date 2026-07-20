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1 child killed, another injured in bicycle and FedEx truck crash in Fort Pierce

Two juveniles were riding a bicycle when they collided with a FedEx truck Monday afternoon in Fort Pierce. One child died at the scene.
A child died and another was hospitalized after a bicycle collided with a FedEx truck Monday in Fort Pierce.
One child killed, another injured in bicycle and FedEx truck crash in Fort Pierce
Florida Highway Patrol, FHP cruiser generic, Feb. 7, 2025
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and last updated

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A child is dead and another is hospitalized after a bicycle collided with a FedEx truck Monday afternoon in Fort Pierce, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:07 p.m. in the 600 block of East Midway Road, FHP says.

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One child killed, another injured in bicycle and FedEx truck crash in Fort Pierce

Two juveniles riding a bicycle collided with a FedEx truck; one child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second child was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officials have not released the identities or ages of the children. No additional details about what led up to the collision have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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