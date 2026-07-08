St. Lucie County to offer free rip current safety training this summer

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County residents and visitors will have the chance to learn life-saving skills this summer through free rip current safety demonstrations at local public pools.

The St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation Department is hosting three sessions using their new rip current simulation machine, which creates controlled currents in swimming pools to teach proper escape techniques.

"Education is one of the most effective tools we have to prevent water-related emergencies," said Jennifer Gill, St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation manager. "These demonstrations allow participants to experience how a rip current works in a safe, controlled environment while learning skills that could save their life or the life of someone they love."

WATCH: WPTV Meteorologist James Wieland explains how to escape a rip current

Here's how to spot, escape rip current

Rip currents are powerful channels of water that flow away from shore, capable of quickly pulling swimmers away from the beach. According to the National Weather Service, there have been 23 rip current fatalities this year so far in the United States

Many swimmers make a critical mistake when caught in a rip current: they try to swim directly back to shore, which often leads to dangerous exhaustion. The proper technique is to remain calm, swim parallel to the shoreline until escaping the current, then swim back to shore at an angle.

The county has scheduled three free demonstrations this summer:

July 19: 1-4 p.m. at Lakewood Park Pool (Registration required, limited to 50 participants)

July 28: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Boatwright Pool as part of the Back-to-School Splash Jam event. No registration required, first-come, first-served

August 16: 1-4 p.m. at Ravenswood Pool (Registration required, limited to 50 participants)

The hands-on training aims to build swimmer confidence and prepare participants for real ocean conditions before they head to area beaches.

For more information about the rip current safety demonstrations, contact St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation.

