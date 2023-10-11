St. Lucie County seeking public input on stormwater master plan

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County is working to update its stormwater master plan and is seeking the public's input.

The county will five public information sessions, in-person and online, for residents, businesses and other stakeholders.

Members of the community will have the opportunity to learn more about stormwater management, the five areas in unincorporated St. Lucie County that are the current focus of the plan, and strategies to protect residents’ safety, property and water quality, the county said in a news release Wednesday.

The in-person informational sessions are scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following days and locations:



Wednesday, Oct. 25 at FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute/Johnson Center located at 5600 US 1 in Fort Pierce



Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Havert L. Fenn Center located at 2000 Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce



Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Paula A. Lewis Branch Library located at 2950 SW Rosser Blvd. in Port St. Lucie

The online presentations will be held on Oct. 18 and Nov. 1 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

To learn more about St. Lucie County's stormwater master plan or to register for an online session, click here.