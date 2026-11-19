ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie Public Schools will be closed Friday, Nov. 20, because additional heavy rainfall is expected overnight and into the morning, district officials announced Thursday.

The district said it made the decision out of an abundance of caution because heavy rain could coincide with the morning arrival period while areas throughout the county are already saturated.

More heavy rain expected

After a break from the rain Thursday afternoon, the district said the National Weather Service is forecasting an additional 3 to 4 inches or more of rainfall, with the heaviest rain expected around the time students and staff would normally be traveling to school.

“The safety of our students and staff is at the forefront of this decision,” Superintendent Dr. Jon R. Prince said. “Given the potential for heavy rainfall during the morning arrival period and the already saturated conditions throughout our community, we believe closing schools is the safest decision for our students, families, and employees.”

After-school activities also canceled

All after-school programs scheduled for Friday are canceled, including aftercare, activities and athletic events, according to the district.

The closure means students will begin their Thanksgiving holiday early. Students are scheduled to return to school Monday, Nov. 30.

Saturday SAT decision pending

The district has not yet determined whether the SAT scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, will take place.

Officials said a decision on the SAT will be made later Friday and communicated to families as soon as possible.

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