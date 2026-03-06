Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

St. Lucie County school bus driver arrested on charges involving 9-year-old student

Edwin Garcia, 71, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested on 2 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12 by an offender 18 years of age or older, deputies say
bus driver arrested St Lucie County Sheriffs Office march 6 2026.png
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
bus driver arrested St Lucie County Sheriffs Office march 6 2026.png
Posted

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Lucie County school bus driver was arrested on lewd and lascivious molestation charges involving a 9-year-old student, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they arrested Edwin Garcia, 71, of Port St. Lucie, after receiving reports on Wednesday alleging Garcia had asked the 9-year-old student to lift her dress while she was riding the bus.

According to deputies, a school resource reputy immediately initiated a preliminary investigation and during the follow-up investigation, it was revealed that the driver may have made inappropriate comments to the child and possibly pinched her over her clothing in the pelvic area.

The case was referred to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

As a result of the investigation Garcia was arrested on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12 by an offender 18 years of age or older.

Garcia was taken to St. Lucie County Jail.

Deputies said anyone who may have been a victim, or who has additional information related to this case, is encouraged to contact St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Det. Cpl. Hunter Limb at (772) 462-7300 or email CrimeTips@stluciesheriff.gov.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening