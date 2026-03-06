St. Lucie County school bus driver arrested on charges involving 9-year-old student

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Lucie County school bus driver was arrested on lewd and lascivious molestation charges involving a 9-year-old student, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they arrested Edwin Garcia, 71, of Port St. Lucie, after receiving reports on Wednesday alleging Garcia had asked the 9-year-old student to lift her dress while she was riding the bus.

According to deputies, a school resource reputy immediately initiated a preliminary investigation and during the follow-up investigation, it was revealed that the driver may have made inappropriate comments to the child and possibly pinched her over her clothing in the pelvic area.

The case was referred to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

As a result of the investigation Garcia was arrested on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12 by an offender 18 years of age or older.

Garcia was taken to St. Lucie County Jail.

Deputies said anyone who may have been a victim, or who has additional information related to this case, is encouraged to contact St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Det. Cpl. Hunter Limb at (772) 462-7300 or email CrimeTips@stluciesheriff.gov.