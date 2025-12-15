ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County has been working for a year to remove derelict boats from the Indian River Lagoon and other waterways.

Dennis Meyer, who kayaks near Barbour Point in Fort Pierce, has noticed the abandoned vessels.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

St. Lucie County removes 18 derelict boats from waterways in year-long cleanup effort

"It's sort of an eyesore. I can count 10 more abandoned boats right now. I know where they're at, just in this general area with a two-mile radius."

But James Beams, senior project manager with St. Lucie County Port, Inlet and Beaches, said they've been cleaning them up.

"I know it's a big concern for a lot of our local citizens. We're just doing our best now."

Beams spoke about their abandoned vessel program, which started last December.

So far, in partnership with Florida DEP and FWC, they've removed 18 abandoned vessels.

"We take everything from county line to county line."

If the boats are left in the water, Beams said it can dirty the waterways.

"There's a lot of environmental concern with the diesel and oil tanks and then holding tanks."

The abandoned boats can also be a navigational hazard.

"They break free and crash into other people's property."

Before the program, the county would remove them upon request.

But now, with $75,000 from the Florida Inland Navigation District, Beams' team can get to the vessels before they're an issue.

So far, it's only cost the county $24,000.

"We're able to get to these vessels a lot earlier. Before they become the eyesore and the problem, we're taking care of it."

