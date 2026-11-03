St. Lucie County opens shelters for residents impacted by flooding

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County Emergency Management is opening temporary shelters for people whose homes were flooded.

Due to the excessive flooding in St. Lucie County yesterday, the county is opening temporary shelters for residents.

Northport K-8 School



250 N.W. Floresta Drive, Port St. Lucie

Opens Nov. 3 at 11 a.m.

Havert L. Fenn Center



2000 Virginia Ave, Fort Pierce

Opens Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.

Special Needs Shelter

Items to bring to the shelter include pillows, blankets, non-perishable food, and one gallon of water per person per day. Also bring any important papers, medications, glasses, and additional clothing.

