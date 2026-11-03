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St. Lucie County opens shelters for residents impacted by flooding

Port St. Lucie police are urging drivers on Nov. 2, 2026, to avoid portions of St. Lucie West as significant water accumulation creates hazardous conditions on area roadways.
Port St. Lucie Police Department Facebook page
Port St. Lucie police are urging drivers on Nov. 2, 2026, to avoid portions of St. Lucie West as significant water accumulation creates hazardous conditions on area roadways.
Port St. Lucie police are urging drivers on Nov. 2, 2026, to avoid portions of St. Lucie West as significant water accumulation creates hazardous conditions on area roadways.
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ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County Emergency Management is opening temporary shelters for people whose homes were flooded.

Due to the excessive flooding in St. Lucie County yesterday, the county is opening temporary shelters for residents.

Northport K-8 School

  • 250 N.W. Floresta Drive, Port St. Lucie
  • Opens Nov. 3 at 11 a.m.

Havert L. Fenn Center

  • 2000 Virginia Ave, Fort Pierce
  • Opens Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.
  • Special Needs Shelter

Items to bring to the shelter include pillows, blankets, non-perishable food, and one gallon of water per person per day. Also bring any important papers, medications, glasses, and additional clothing.

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