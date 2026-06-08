St. Lucie County implements new 45-day anchoring limits to combat abandoned vessels

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County has new restrictions for boaters anchoring in their waterways.

On June 1, the county implemented two anchor limitation areas in the Indian River Lagoon and Fort Pierce Harbor, near the South Causeway Bridge.

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St. Lucie County cracks down on long-term anchoring

This means a person may not anchor a vessel for more than 45 consecutive days in any six-month period in any anchoring limitation area established, without leaving all anchoring limitation areas for at least 24 hours.

Erick Gill with St. Lucie County spoke to WPTV about how they’ve been seeing more abandoned vessels in these waterways.

Last year, Gill said FWC collected around two dozen derelict vessels.

These new restrictions, Gill said, will help make the waterways more navigable.

"We need to make sure that highway for vessels is clear and free for other vessels to come and go,” said Gill.

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Last December, WPTV spoke to James Beams with St. Lucie County Port, Inlet and Beaches. He said when abandoned vessels sit for too long, they could impact water quality.

"There's a lot of environmental concern with the diesel and oil tanks and then holding tanks,” said Beams.

Gill said the restrictions will help avoid those pollutants from getting into the water.

"There's over 4,000 species of animals and plants and birds that live in the lagoon,” said Gill. “We want to make sure we're protecting it."

For a site map of the anchor limitation area, click here.