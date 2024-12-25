St. Lucie County firefighters rescue 2 dogs, turtle from Christmas morning house fire

Two families and three pets are safe after a Christmas morning house fire in Fort Pierce.

According to a post from the St. Lucie County Fire District, at 8:33 a.m. units responded to the 300 block of N. 13th Street. There was fire and heavy smoke in the back bedroom of a four-unit home.

After a search, firefighters located and rescued two dogs and a turtle. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross says its Disaster Action Team gave aid to three adults and two children, and is helping the displaced victims.

The fire is under investigation.