Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

St. Lucie County firefighters rescue 2 dogs, turtle from Christmas morning house fire

The occupants and animals are safe
St. Lucie County house fire
St. Lucie County Fire District/Facebook
St. Lucie County house fire
Posted

Two families and three pets are safe after a Christmas morning house fire in Fort Pierce.

According to a post from the St. Lucie County Fire District, at 8:33 a.m. units responded to the 300 block of N. 13th Street. There was fire and heavy smoke in the back bedroom of a four-unit home.

After a search, firefighters located and rescued two dogs and a turtle. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross says its Disaster Action Team gave aid to three adults and two children, and is helping the displaced victims.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening