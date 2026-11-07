ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Family, friends and fellow first responders gathered Saturday to say a final goodbye to 34-year-old St. Lucie County firefighter-paramedic Austin Hodge.

Hodge, a nine-year veteran of the St. Lucie County Fire District, was remembered for his service to the community and the impact he had on the people around him.

"He was somebody who was always ready to help someone," friend Jeff Lewis said on Nov. 6.

WATCH: St. Lucie County firefighter Austin Hodge honored at funeral Saturday

St. Lucie County firefighter Austin Hodge honored at funeral Saturday

For Lewis, Hodge's legacy is personal.

"He leaves this place a better place than he found it. He was that kind of guy. He found you one way but [would] leave you better than he found you."

On Oct. 24, the St. Lucie County Fire District said Hodge was found unresponsive in his bunk during a shift change. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

His unexpected death has been difficult for those closest to him to process.

"It's a shock to literally all of us," Hodge's sister, Alexis Hodge, said on Oct. 26.

She said one of the hardest parts is knowing she can no longer simply call her brother.

"I love him and I just wish I could pick up the phone and talk to him,"

Hodge's death comes just over a year after the family suffered another devastating loss. His brother, Jarius Hodge, was also a St. Lucie County firefighter. Jarius died in 2025.

"We've lost two brothers in one year, can't describe to you the pain" Alexis said.

On Saturday, an honor guard, a procession and firefighters standing side by side marked a final salute to Hodge and his nine years of service to the St. Lucie County community.

