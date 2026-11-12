St. Lucie County family seeks answers after teen struck, killed

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Lucie County family is searching for answers after 18-year-old Omari Linzell Williams was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking to get groceries. His family told WPTV they are now calling for changes to make the roadway safer for pedestrians as the traffic homicide investigation continues.

Williams' mother, Witney Williams, and aunt, Sharon Garcia, spoke with WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache about the loss and the questions they still have about what happened.

"He was pure, he was a beautiful, beautiful young man. He was a big brother," Witney Williams said.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

St. Lucie County family seeks answers after 18-year-old struck, killed

Omari Linzell Williams was walking to get groceries

Investigators said Williams was walking along the westbound lane of North Boulevard around 6 p.m. Tuesday when a 30-year-old driver struck him.

According to investigators, the driver was unable to see Williams before the collision. Williams was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured and cooperated with investigators.

Williams' family told WPTV he had left home to pick up groceries because the family did not have a vehicle.

"There was floodwaters on the opposite side of the road so he couldn't walk on that side," Garcia said.

"At this moment they don't have a car and he was walking to the store to get the items and he didn't make it very far," she said.

His mother says she knew something was wrong

Witney Williams said she became concerned after seeing a social media post and being unable to reach her son by phone.

"I ran out of the house screaming my son's name because I knew that was him," she said.

Williams said she rushed toward the scene, hoping she would get there in time.

"I was just praying that I'd get there before he took his last breath and I didn't make it," she said.

The family is now seeking more information about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"We miss him and we just want answers," Garcia said. "We just want to know like any family, what happened."

Family remembers Omari as a big brother who helped others

As they grieve, Williams' relatives want people to remember more than the circumstances of his death.

His mother described him as an involved and caring older brother to his six siblings, who regularly stepped in when she needed help.

"Anything I needed, he would always be the one, 'Well, I can do it for you, Mom,'" she said.

After his death, the family said people began reaching out to share stories about how Williams had helped them through difficult periods in their lives.

"They reach out to us after the accident to let us know how amazing Omari was and how he saved lives," his mother said.

Williams' family said they learned he had used an online platform to connect with and support people who were struggling. His mother said one person told them Williams had helped save an older man from taking his own life.

Family calls for sidewalks, lights and other safety changes

Williams' family is now pushing for pedestrian safety improvements in the area where he was killed.

"I want answers and things need to be done to put in place for other children because this is going to happen to somebody else's child," his mother said.

"We need sidewalks, we need speed bumps and we need lights," she added.

Garcia said the family also plans to launch a petition in Williams' name aimed at making the roadway safer.

"We're gonna have a petition in Omari's name to try to make that road a safer road," she said.

Williams' mother said turning her grief into action has become part of her mission.

"It sucks that I lost mine, but I'm going to fight to make sure this doesn't happen to another kid," she said.

The traffic homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Candlelight vigil planned for Omari

Williams' family plans to hold a candlelight vigil in his memory at 6 p.m. Friday at Lakewood Park in the Fort Pierce area.

The gathering will give relatives, friends and members of the community an opportunity to remember the 18-year-old whose family says was devoted to his siblings and helping others.

The family also started a fundraiser to help ease funeral expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.