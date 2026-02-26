St. Lucie County Fair kicks off Friday with rides, rodeo and 60 years of tradition

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Fair opens its gates Friday at 4 p.m., marking the event's 60th year with thrill rides, a petting zoo, livestock exhibits and a demolition derby.

WATCH BELOW: Jeanne Keaton shows WPTV's Tyler Hatfield around fair grounds

St. Lucie County Fair kicks off Friday

Fair officials said they are expecting between 110,000 and 130,000 attendees, weather permitting.

Jeanne Keaton, one of 300 to 400 fair volunteers, said preparations have been underway for the past three days.

"It's been bam, bam, bam," Keaton said. "I go home, come back to work, and I'm like, 'Oh, four more things are up.'"

The 60th year will bring new entertainment alongside familiar favorites, including the rodeo, petting zoo and livestock exhibits.

"We have about 600," Keaton said, "involving horses, pigs, rabbits, whatever size."

I walked the fairgrounds with Keaton, who noted that many of the 80 vendors have been returning to the fair for years.

"The grandmother started it, the sons took over, the grandsons took over, we have one on the midway that's four generations," Keaton said.

The midway will feature 45 rides this year, ranging from children's attractions to large thrill rides.

"We come into town with 45 rides, everything from kiddie rides, all the way to big thrill rides," Marty Biniasz with Strate's Shows said.

Biniasz said his staff has been putting finishing touches on rides and carnival games ahead of opening day.

"We've been working closely going through the inspection process to make sure that everything's ready for opening day," Biniasz said.

As St. Lucie County continues to develop, Keaton said the fair's agricultural roots remain a priority.

"We still have to maintain that," Keaton said. "We will preserve agriculture and we will teach agriculture at this fair."

For tickets, click here.