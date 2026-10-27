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St. Lucie County detective faces felony DUI charge, accused of driving 3 times the legal limit: Sheriff

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, generic
WPTV
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, generic
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ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said a felony arrest warrant was issued for a detective accused of driving 3 times the legal drinking limit.

On March 2, detective Tyler Horstman was involved in an off-duty crash in an agency vehicle in Vero Beach.

SLCSO said on Sept. 9, the sheriff’s office was notified Horstman’s blood alcohol concentration was .246. Sheriff Richard Del Toro Jr. said Horstman was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 15.

On Oct. 26, a felony arrest warrant was issued for Horstman for driving under the influence- impairment- blood or breath of .15 or more. SLCSO said Horstman turned himself in at the Indian River Jail.

SLCSO said he has been placed on administrative leave and the internal investigation is on hold pending the criminal proceedings.

"The men and women of this agency work every day to earn the trust of our community, and we will continue to hold ourselves to the standards that trust requires," Sheriff Del Toro said.

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