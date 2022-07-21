St. Lucie County Deputy faces felony battery charge after injuring inmate

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Lucie County Sheriff's Deputy is facing a felony battery charge after injuring an inmate.

The unidentified victim, 54, is an inmate at the St. Lucie County Jail.

Surveillance footage of Deputy Shackley slamming victim to the floor

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, Deputy Brian Shackley, 34, was escorting the victim from a cell and, while the victim's hands were handcuffed behind him, slammed the victim to the floor in what Sheriff Ken Mascara calls an "unprovoked attack."

The victim suffered a cut to his head and required 20 stitches.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara discusses arrest of Deputy Brian Shackley

"My understanding is this inmate wanted to be moved from a cell. Shackley didn't want that to happen, he wanted to be removed from his dorm and after going on and on about being removed, Shackley went in there, removed him, handcuffed him and then this encounter happened," Sheriff Mascara said.

Shackley was released Thursday morning on $50,000 bond.

Sheriff Mascara said Shackley would be suspended without pay.