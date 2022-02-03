15-year-old girl arrested after making threat at Lincoln Park Academy in Fort Pierce, deputies say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl is under arrest after authorities said she sent sexually explicit and threatening messages to students at Lincoln Park Academy in Fort Pierce on Wednesday.

During a news conference Thursday, St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Brian Hester said a parent notified the sheriff's office about the threat around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Hester said the 15-year-old suspect sent "sexually explicit texts" and a potential hit list through AirDrop to students in a third-period class on Wednesday. The incident was isolated to a single classroom.

Hester said the messages contained a "paragraph statement that listed out people," which was titled, "Another Hit List."

"Just very outlandish-type, sexually explicit statements targeting some of the students in school. Staff as well," Hester said. "Some were violent, some were sexual in nature. But they were all very dark."

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office investigated the threat overnight and into the morning Thursday.

Parents were notified about the incident early Thursday morning, and additional deputies were on campus — located at 1806 Ave I in Fort Pierce — as a precaution.

Hester said the 15-year-old was arrested at 2:30 p.m. for a second-degree felony of sending electronic death threats. WPTV is not naming the teen because she's a minor.

"The children in our community, whether in school or out of school, are one of our most precious assets. And we take every threat to our children extremely seriously," Hester said.

Hester added the teen suspect wasn't in school Thursday, as she's currently suspended for an unrelated incident. The 15-year-old admitted to sending the messages, according to Hester.