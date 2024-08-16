SMASHED UP: Brightline train hits car in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A Brightline train hit a car in St. Lucie County on Friday.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook at approximately 12 p.m. that Torpey Road is closed at North Old Dixie Highway, north of Fort Pierce, after a Brightline struck a disabled vehicle on the tracks.

The train was heading south when the crash happened.

No one was hurt, and Sheriff Keith Pearson is reminding drivers to stay alert when crossing railroad tracks and obey all warning signs and signals.