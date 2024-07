ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St Lucie County Fire Rescue Department put out an RV fire the Turnpike near Fort Pierce.

The crews responded just after 10:00 AM Sunday morning to a tire on fire call, according to a SLCFR Facebook post.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the RV in flames.

The fire was out by 10:35 and there were no injuries, the social media post stated.