Scam Alert: Callers impersonating deputies demand bitcoin, gift cards

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone scam where callers impersonate deputies and demand payment via Bitcoin or gift cards to avoid arrest for supposedly outstanding warrants.

"No legitimate law enforcement officer will ever demand payment by Bitcoin, gift cards or any unconventional method," said Sgt. John Smith. "This is a common scam tactic."

The scammers are using spoofing technology to make calls appear to come from local numbers or even the Sheriff's Office non-emergency line. Residents should not provide any personal information or payment if they receive an unsolicited call like this.

"Simply hang up on any calls demanding money, regardless of the caller ID," Smith said.

Report scam calls by submitting a tip at www.stluciesheriff.com or calling 1-800-273-TIPS. While the scammers are unlikely to be caught, the reports help law enforcement track emerging scams.

