Project Orchid: Glass manufacturing facility would be one of the largest in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 1.3 million-square-foot manufacturing facility called Project Orchid could be coming to St Lucie County, just off Rock Road.

County leaders said it could be one of the largest manufacturing facilities in the area.

WATCH: Glass manufacturing industry eyes Treasure Coast

Glass manufacturing industry eyes Treasure Coast

"It's our largest project to date from pretty much all aspects,” said Wes McCurry, president of the Economic Development Council of St Lucie County.

On May 5, county commissioners approved multiple development agreements, pushing forward the project: A 1.3 million-square-foot glass-window manufacturing facility.

McCurry said it could bring an entire new industry to the Treasure Coast.

"This is a new industry type that could lead to a specific cluster that has more industries that are similar or are compatible to window manufacturing, just like we have with the marine and aerospace,” said McCurry.

County records showed the company is headquartered out of Miami, but the name still remains confidential due to state economic development law.

McCurry said the project promises around 1,000 jobs, with a median wage of $28.50 an hour.

"That's about 116% of the county's current annual average wage,” said McCurry.

St. Lucie County

The site is close to Kings Highway, a section that County Commissioner Jamie Fowler said they’re targeting as a jobs corridor.

“North county is starting to get the attention it deserves," said Fowler. "It's not a done deal yet, but fingers crossed."

Fowler said the company is still shopping around other markets for their facility.

"What is going to give them the most bang for their buck? Because they're going to have to put out a lot up front to get going,” said Fowler.

County leaders said the company will have a capital investment of over $300 million.

“I think the odds are definitely in our favor,” said Fowler.

Fowler said the county will have a second hearing about Project Orchid, and then the ball is in the company's court.