Proposed industrial manufacturing facility could bring over 1,000 jobs to Treasure Coast

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County commissioners are pushing forward a massive industrial development that could bring more than 1,000 jobs to the Treasure Coast.

"Project Orchid" is a proposed industrial manufacturing facility from a company that remains confidential under state economic development law.

The project promises more than 1,000 jobs, with an estimated $53 million annual payroll. The 1.3 million-square-foot facility would be nearly three times larger than TAMCO, which is currently the county's biggest manufacturer.

The company is still choosing between multiple states for the project location. If selected, the proposed glass manufacturing facility would be built on a large industrial site west of North Rockport Road, south of the North Rockport Road Extension (Access Road), and north of the North St. Lucie River Water Control District Canal #44 (Relief Canal).

St. Lucie County

According to the county's staff report, the development would generate over 6,000 daily vehicle trips, requiring the company to fund major road improvements, including new traffic signals, intersection upgrades at Rock Road and Orange Avenue, and road widening projects.

The heavy industrial facility would be located just 175 feet from the proposed Sunnyland residential development and 1,300 feet from the Pineapple Grove community under development, raising questions about environmental impact and traffic congestion on already-strained local roads.

County commissioners approved four related measures on May 5, including zoning changes and development agreements, positioning St. Lucie County to compete for what would be the largest manufacturing investment in county history.

The company's final location decision timeline remains unclear.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.