2 adults found dead at apartment in probable murder-suicide with infant unharmed, police say

ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A man and woman were found dead in a home at Peacock Run Apartments in a possible murder-suicide with an infant unharmed, Port St. Lucie police said Saturday night.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., police responded to the 5500 block of Northwest East Torino Parkway, west of Florida's Turnpike, in a welfare check at the behest of a family member of a man at the residence, Lt. Keith Boham said in a news release.

Officers found the home locked though they could hear a young infant inside crying.

Through a rear sliding door, officers visually saw two adults inside on the floor, who appeared dead, Boham said.

Port St Lucie Police Officers forced their way through the locked front door and took the crying infant from a crib. The infant is now with a family member. The sex of the child wasn't given.

Major crimes unit detectives, crime scene investigators and neighborhood police officers are still on the scene investigating what transpired as of Saturday night.

Investigators believe a woman was killed by the man, who then took his own life in a romantic relationship.

Detectives remain on the scene with a search warrant Saturday night, collecting evidence and statements from neighbors.

Boham said investigators not currently looking for anyone else who may have been involved.

