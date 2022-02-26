Woman fatally stabbed in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie woman was fatally stabbed early Saturday and police say the suspect was hospitalized.

On February 26, 2022, at 3:10 a.m. officers responded to the 3600 block of SW Masilunas Street regarding the death.

Officers learned a 40-year-old man called an individual and left a "concerning" voice message.

The individual went to check on that man and a woman.

When the individual arrived at the house they located the man and a 48-year-old woman with apparent knife wounds.

The 48-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 40-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition.

Detectives from the Port St. Lucie Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit believe the suspect stabbed the woman to death with a knife and then sustained self-inflicted knife wounds.

Police say there is no threat to the community, that it was an isolated domestic incident and not a random act of violence. No other suspects are being sought.