Woman, 84, driving SUV dies after crashing into Town Park entrance sign

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An elderly woman died Friday after her SUV crashed into an entrance sign at a Tradition community, police said.

Port St. Lucie police said officers were called to a crash at Town Park Avenue and Tradition Parkway just before 5 p.m.

Police said the 84-year-old woman was traveling east in her SUV when she somehow drove off the roadway and crashed into the entrance sign of the Town Park community.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police were investigating what caused the crash.