Woman, 84, driving SUV dies after crashing into Town Park entrance sign

Police investigate cause of crash
Town Park fatal crash that killed 84-year-old woman, May 5, 2023
Port St. Lucie Police Department
An 84-year-old woman died after crashing the SUV she was driving into the Town Park community entrance sign at Town Park Avenue and Tradition Parkway, May 5, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Posted at 1:46 PM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 13:46:31-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An elderly woman died Friday after her SUV crashed into an entrance sign at a Tradition community, police said.

Port St. Lucie police said officers were called to a crash at Town Park Avenue and Tradition Parkway just before 5 p.m.

Police said the 84-year-old woman was traveling east in her SUV when she somehow drove off the roadway and crashed into the entrance sign of the Town Park community.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police were investigating what caused the crash.

