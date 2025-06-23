Woman, 23, dead after rollover crash on SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A rollover crash on SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard left one woman dead Saturday night, according to police.

The Port St. Luice Police Department (PSLPD) said that at around 8 p.m. Saturday, Jennifer Hadley, 23, was driving westbound in the left lane of SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard, when a driver of a Toyota SUV was driving westbound in the middle lane of SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard after completing a right turn from Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The passenger side of Hadley's vehicle sideswiped the front of the Toyota, causing her vehicle to lose control and veer off the road, hitting multiple trees and a street sign. The car came to a final stop in the nearby Walgreens parking lot.

Hadley was airlifted to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

PSLPD said there will be further investigations to determine whether Hadley was impaired.