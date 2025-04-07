'We both could have lost our lives': Victims share scary encounter after Port St. Lucie road rage incident

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV is asking questions about a suspected road rage incident in Port St. Lucie on Saturday.

According to police, Nicolle Peith, 43, pointed a gun near a roundabout at Northwest California and Northwest University boulevards.

WATCH BELOW: Port St. Lucie road rage victims say 'we both could have lost our lives'

Port St. Lucie road rage: 'We both could have lost our lives,' victims say

The victims, Kylie Pinon and her girlfriend, Ysla Gopher, from Okeechobee, contacted police.

Pinon told WPTV on Monday that she's seen her fair share of road rage cases on the Treasure Coast.

"I can just drive down to the store 10 minutes down from my house," Pinon said. "Somebody's either on my butt passing me, honking the horn."

But on Saturday, Pinon said this incident is one they will never forget.

"That was definitely one of the worst ones I've ever experienced," Pinon said.

Pinon said they were driving on Torino Parkway, behind Peith, who Pinon said prevented them from passing.

That's when they said Peith pointed a gun out her window.

"I was just passing you," Pinon said, referring to the incident. "I did it in a safe spot. I wasn't going fast. I was just going around you."

According to Port St. Lucie police, Peith claimed that Pinon was driving recklessly, and Peith believed she was being followed.

Pinon said she denies that claim.

Then police said at the roundabout, Peith got out of her car and pointed the gun at Pinon and Gopher.

"She said, 'Do you want me to f-ing shoot you guys?'" Pinon said.

Police said Peith left the scene but was questioned later and arrested.

While Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk said road rage isn't a new phenomenon in the city, the population growth can lead to more driver interaction.

"Obviously, there's going to be more incidents of frustration where you're stuck in traffic or you're trying to get where you're going," Niemczyk said.

Niemczyk said the best way to avoid road rage situations is to de-escalate and call 911.

"Disengage, avoid the conflict, it's not worth it," Niemczyk said. "There's no telling who you're dealing with and how it might play out."

Gopher said the situation has left both her and Pinon a little traumatized.

"It's like, [we] can't even go out anymore without something crazy happening," Gopher said. "We both could have lost our lives that day."

Peith faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.