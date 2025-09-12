Veteran receives new home in Tradition thanks to Mattamy Homes, Helping A Hero

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A veteran, and her family, received the keys to their new home in Tradition Friday morning, thanks to a homebuilder and a nonprofit organization.

WATCH BELOW: 'Thank you guys, so much,' Army Cpl. Sue Crutchfield says

Veteran receives new home thanks to homebuilder, nonproft

Mattamy Homes and Helping A Hero welcomed Army Cpl. Sue Crutchfield with a ceremony for her specially adapted home that includes wider doorways and hallways, a roll-in shower and accessible bathroom, and an open-concept layout with safety features throughout.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built and modified to fit Crutchfield’s unique needs, offering accessibility and independence following the life-altering injuries she sustained during her 2006 deployment to Afghanistan.

“It has been an incredible journey to watch this home come to life,” said Dan Grosswald, Mattamy’s Southeast Florida Division President, in a press release. “Our hope is that this home will provide Corporal Crutchfield with comfort, freedom and joy, and that she and her family feel embraced by the Tradition community for years to come.”

WPTV was there when Mattamy Homes handed over the keys to Crutchfield Friday morning during the ceremony.

"You have done so, so much for me," Crutchfield said. "Thank you guys, so much."

Helping A Hero, Mattamy Homes and dozens of trade partners worked together to complete the home.