Tradition Publix worker helps woman who claims she was kidnapped; suspect in custody

TRADITION, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are investigating a possible kidnapping after a woman told officers she was taken against her will by a family friend in Hollywood, Florida.

At around 9:16 a.m. on Sunday, the Port St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to a Publix at 14,000 Southwest Village Drive, where the woman told employees she had been abducted and sexually assaulted.

She said the man stopped at the store during their trip, giving her a chance to ask a worker for help.

The Publix employee hid her in an office and called 911. Officers took an adult male into custody at the scene and towed the white van the two had been traveling in.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say more information will be released on Monday.