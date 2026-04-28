“Today it's my block, tomorrow it's yours”: Neighbors sound alarm over Port St. Lucie rezoning plan

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Concerns over continued growth and development are echoing across neighborhoods in Port St. Lucie, with some residents worried that the quiet lifestyle they once counted on could soon change.

WATCH:

Neighbors sound alarm over Port St. Lucie rezoning plan

A family living near Crosstown Parkway and Fairgreen Road is now speaking out about a proposed rezoning plan that could transform roughly over nine acres from residential land into retail and office space.

“Never thought this would happen,” said nearby homeowner Joseph Mucciolo.

The site sits just yards from existing homes, and neighbors say the potential shift could bring increased traffic, noise, and activity to what has been a peaceful residential area.

“Today it’s my block, and tomorrow it’s yours,” said Margaret Mucciolo.

The Mucciolo family moved to the Tradition area seven years ago, drawn in by what they describe as a quiet, natural setting in their backyard.

Brooke Chau, WPTV P26-026 MPUD Amendement on Crosstown Parkway and Fairgreen Road

Now, they fear that could soon be replaced by commercial development.

“People don’t wanna hear noise. They don’t wanna hear trucks at 2 a.m. They don’t wanna smell gas and oil,” they said.

Beyond the disruption, the Mucciolos also worry about the long-term impact on nature and green space.

“Silence is acceptance, so I urge everyone who has concerns—truthfully speaking, you all should,” Margaret Mucciolo said. “Once you take away nature’s habitat, you don’t get it back.”

The uncertainty is already raising difficult questions about the future of where the Muccilos call home.

Margaret Mucciolo

“I hate to say this, but if these things come to pass, we may seek other grounds and other places to go,” Joseph Mucciolo said.

The proposed rezoning is still under review. It was discussed at the Planning and Zoning Board meeting on April 7 and has been tabled until the next meeting on May 5.

Final approval would be required from city leaders before any development can move forward.