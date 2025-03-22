“That’s absolutely shocking”: Alleged abuse of Port St. Lucie student with special needs caught on camera

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV obtained shocking video of the alleged abuse of a 9-year-old special needs student aboard a school bus in Port St. Lucie.

According to Port St. Lucie Police, 43-year-old Aviesar Pinillos shook and screamed at a little girl on a bus from Northport K-8 School.

Video of the abuse was captured by bus surveillance and cell phone by the girl's older sibling.

Police said the video shows the 9-year-old girl being shaken and yelled at for not sitting down in her seat by Pinillos, who’s a bus aide.

Hatfield showed the video to Mike Skinner, who lives near the school.

Alleged abuse of Port St. Lucie student with special needs caught on camera

“That’s absolutely shocking,” said Skinner.

Skinner’s kids graduated years ago from St Lucie Public Schools.

“If that was my little girl, I’d probably be in jail right now,” said Skinner. “Because that man wouldn’t get very far.”

Hatfield also spoke to more parents—like Dontae Sibblitts who was at Sportmans park with his young daughter.

“I’d be upset,” said Sibblitts. “Uncontrollably upset.”

Police Chief Leo Niemczyk calls Pinillos’ behavior “unacceptable”

“Any reasonable adult would feel angry seeing one of our most vulnerable members of the society victimized in that way,” said Niemczyk.

Police said the alleged abuse took place in March.

WPTV found Pinillos on Friday and tried getting his side of the story, but his sister said they did not want to comment.

St. Lucie Public Schools said Pinillos is no longer a bus aide and he’s currently assigned temporary duties away from students awaiting “a recommendation for termination.”

“That’s not your child,” said Sibblitts. “You should not be putting your hands on a child, yelling at the child and again, that’s not his responsibility.”

WPTV is working to learn from the district how long Pinillos has been employed and if he’s faced any disciplinary actions before.

Pinillos was charged with abuse of a child without great bodily harm and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail. He is now out on bond.