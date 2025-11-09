Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen charged with felony after striking Port St. Lucie police car with shovel

Amy Chance allegedly caused more than $1,200 in damage to the patrol vehicle on Bartell Avenue
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl is facing a felony charge after police say she damaged a patrol car with a shovel during a disturbance last week.

Officers with the Port St. Lucie Police Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of Bartell Avenue following reports of a disturbance inside a home involving the teen, identified as Amy Chance.

When officers arrived, police say Chance was standing in the middle of the roadway holding a shovel. As an officer approached in a marked patrol vehicle, Chance allegedly struck the hood of the car with the shovel, causing more than $1,200 in damage.

Officers took Chance into custody without incident. She now faces a felony criminal mischief charge.

Police said in a statement that “regardless of age, resorting to intentional damage of people or property in our city will result in an arrest.”

