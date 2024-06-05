Teen, 17, arrested in Tradition parking garage shooting that injured 16-year-old

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County deputies arrested a 17-year-old Monday in connection to a Port St. Lucie shooting last month that left a 16-year-old injured.

The teen, from Palm Bay, was arrested during a routine traffic stop at the Wawa located in the 3800 block of Northwest Federal Highway 1 in Jensen Beach, Port St. Lucie police said.

The arrest stemmed from a shooting that occurred at the Tradition Square Parking Garage on Southwest Stephanie Way on May 24.

Port St. Lucie said they responded to the scene but when they arrived they saw no victims, witnesses or evidence of a shooting.

According to PSLPD, a few hours after the shooting, a 16-year-old victim walked into Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce with a gunshot wound to the foot and they later determined the teen was the victim shot during a fight in the parking garage.

During their investigation, detectives found a video of a two groups of teenagers fighting on the top floor of the parking garage. Police said the video showed the suspect “jumping away from” the crowd, “extending his right arm with something in his right hand, and then a gunshot can be heard.” The victim was also seen in the video, police said.

Police said the firearm used in the shooting has not been recovered. The 17-year-old faces aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm charges.

Authorities said the suspect was previously arrested by Port St. Lucie police in October 2022, when he was found in possession of a concealed firearm at Treasure Coast High School.

He is being held at the St. Lucie Regional Juvenile Detention Center.