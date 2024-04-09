Suspicious incident: Man followed 12-year-old girl, touched her hair, Port St. Lucie police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are searching for a man who authorities said was involved in a suspicious incident with a 12-year-old girl.

In a social media post Tuesday morning, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said the incident happened on March 29 when the girl was walking in the area of Southeast Arenson Lane and Southeast Belcrest Street.

A Hispanic man riding a bicycle approached the girl and said, "Come here," according to police.

The girl was scared because she though the man had "something" in his pocket, police said on social media.

The man followed the girl to a wooded area, where he put his bike down and touched her hair.

The 12-year-old then ran to a friend's home and told the friend's father, who called 911.

Police said the Hispanic man was tall and slender with black hair. If you know who he is, call Port St. Lucie police Det. Amanda Bukata at 772-871-7324 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.